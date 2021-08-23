Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Renewable Energy Group worth $15,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Peter John Martin Harding purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,914 over the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $46.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

