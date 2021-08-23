Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130,225 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Tutor Perini worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $692.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022 over the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

