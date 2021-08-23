Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,330 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Selective Insurance Group worth $17,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $95,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $85.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.94.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

