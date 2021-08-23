Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 106,246 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,246 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of BrightView worth $16,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in BrightView in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BrightView by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightView alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

BV opened at $14.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.16 and a beta of 1.45. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.