Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 13,529 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,873 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 13,529 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 392.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,535 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SIMO. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $69.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $81.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.