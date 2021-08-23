Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 26,472 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,472 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Winnebago Industries worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,983,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.