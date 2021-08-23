Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 27,973 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,973 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of NorthWestern worth $15,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,166,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after buying an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,338,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 14.8% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 14.0% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWE. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $64.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.17. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

