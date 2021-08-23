Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 50,607 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,607 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Zuora worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Zuora by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zuora by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,353,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZUO opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. Research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at $517,618.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,095 shares in the company, valued at $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

