Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 52,135 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,135 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Premier worth $17,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,103,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after buying an additional 178,679 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Premier by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Premier by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.