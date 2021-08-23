Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 65,528 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,528 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Griffon worth $16,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,313,000 after purchasing an additional 374,208 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,915,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after buying an additional 91,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Griffon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

