Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 68,573 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,573 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of Ranpak worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 946.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,077 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,133,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,693,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,079,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PACK opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

