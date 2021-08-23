Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 70,352 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,352 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of PetIQ worth $15,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PetIQ by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PetIQ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after buying an additional 40,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,574. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $730.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

