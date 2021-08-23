Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes $15.39 Million Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 469,228 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Great Western Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWB. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

GWB opened at $31.26 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWB. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.