Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,122 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDRX opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,600 shares of company stock worth $6,598,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

