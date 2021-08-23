Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.37

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.37 and last traded at $107.99, with a volume of 4193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

