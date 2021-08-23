Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Performance Food Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFGC. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

PFGC opened at $43.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after buying an additional 1,210,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,065 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 253.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $169,519,000 after acquiring an additional 776,072 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

