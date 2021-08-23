Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Profile

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests in listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.