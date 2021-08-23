Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.55

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 92807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

