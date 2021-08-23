PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Trading Down 3.6%

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 3,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 389,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $711.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.23.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,470 shares of company stock worth $2,447,574 over the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PetIQ by 3,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after buying an additional 2,728,403 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at $24,986,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after buying an additional 400,961 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,287,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after buying an additional 258,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

