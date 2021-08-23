Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,878 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 88,006,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,903,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

