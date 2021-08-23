PGT Innovations, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $20.38 on Monday. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

