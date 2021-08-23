Phala.Network (PHA) Price Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.00827089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00103125 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

