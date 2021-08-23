Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.15

Shares of Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.15 and last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.15.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Pharma Mar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

