PIBBLE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $62,358.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $40.26 million and $62,358.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00015590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00051409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.30 or 0.00828740 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

