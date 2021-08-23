Pillar (PLR) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Pillar coin can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $207,710.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00051021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00825637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00101924 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

