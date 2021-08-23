PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Down 3%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price was down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 13,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 393,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 52.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

