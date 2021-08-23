Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $90,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 426,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $111.82. 160,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,032. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.33. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.16.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.