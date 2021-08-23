Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.20

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 621236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

