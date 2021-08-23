Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.75. 584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.93. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

