Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $184.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $4.59 on Monday, reaching $145.91. 14,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,507. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 107.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

