Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $206.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

NYSE PXD traded up $4.59 on Monday, hitting $145.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

