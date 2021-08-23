Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Shares Up 1.9%

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.25 and last traded at $81.10. 90,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 93,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.62.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.04.

About Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

