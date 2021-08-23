Pivotal Investment Corp III (NYSE:PICCU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Pivotal Investment Corp III (NYSE:PICCU) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.81. 27,520 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.