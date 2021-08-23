Plasma Finance (PPAY) Price Hits $0.0887 on Top Exchanges

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Plasma Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.93 million and $575,611.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Plasma Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00055514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00130396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00159078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,262.55 or 1.00244314 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.91 or 0.00999017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.91 or 0.06715005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plasma Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plasma Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plasma Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plasma Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.