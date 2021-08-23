PlayFuel (PLF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.89 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. PlayFuel has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.48 or 0.00821601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00101640 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PLF is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.