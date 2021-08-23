Playkey Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $121,902.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $164,306.07 and $121,902.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playkey has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.86 or 0.00834304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00103592 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

