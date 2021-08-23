Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Upgraded to Overweight by Fox-Davies Capital

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by Fox-Davies Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Fox-Davies Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.12.

Get Plexus alerts:

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 25.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after buying an additional 448,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,229,000 after buying an additional 160,457 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 704,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,432,000 after buying an additional 136,167 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,376,000 after buying an additional 122,869 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after buying an additional 122,213 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.