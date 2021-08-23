Plian Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $106,922.00 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Plian coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Plian has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $106,922.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00051335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00833725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00103202 BTC.

About Plian

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 834,372,273 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

