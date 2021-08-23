PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01).

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $895,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $116,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,980,062.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,954 shares of company stock worth $14,465,952 over the last three months. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $816,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 203,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

