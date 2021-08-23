PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $266,986.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,954 shares of company stock worth $14,465,952 over the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.