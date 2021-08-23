pNetwork (PNT) Market Cap Tops $39.36 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, pNetwork has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002518 BTC on major exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $39.36 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.00827089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00103125 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 80,157,405 coins and its circulating supply is 31,734,210 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

