POA Market Cap Achieves $11.61 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, POA has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. POA has a total market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $305,396.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,899,069 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
