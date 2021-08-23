Polis (POLIS) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $2.17 million and $341.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polis has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001357 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00024483 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $715.38 or 0.01441619 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

