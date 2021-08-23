PolkaCover (CVR) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $247,641.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00130249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00159996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,077.12 or 0.99738281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.31 or 0.01006606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.38 or 0.06808908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 42,488,936 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.