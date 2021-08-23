PolkaDomain Price Down 2.9% This Week (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $864,874.48 and approximately $1.33 million worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00130872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00161967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,407.09 or 1.00295076 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.56 or 0.01014096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.30 or 0.06705615 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

