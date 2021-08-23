Polkamarkets (POLK) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $20.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00812367 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,052,812 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

