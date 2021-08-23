Polychain Monsters Price Tops $14.42 on Top Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.42 or 0.00029081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $49.26 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.00 or 0.00822823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002078 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,493,057 coins and its circulating supply is 3,416,046 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars.

