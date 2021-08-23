Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading Up 53.1% This Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $8.08 or 0.00016420 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00055858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00129931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00162419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,235.14 or 1.00031367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.22 or 0.01018336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.34 or 0.06750021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.