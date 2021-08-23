Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portage Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

PRTG opened at $19.98 on Monday. Portage Biotech has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth about $6,326,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth about $3,731,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth about $2,306,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth about $1,362,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

