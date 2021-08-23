Post Holdings Partnering (NYSE:PSPC) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 11,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 24,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

About Post Holdings Partnering (NYSE:PSPC)

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.